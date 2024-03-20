Sudanese paramilitary forces use drone to strike government C-130 plane

Sudanese paramilitary forces reportedly have conducted a drone strike destroying a government C-130 transport plane.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed responsibility for the FPV drone strike targeting a Sudanese Air Force Lockheed C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft upon its landing in Khartoum.

A video clip released by the RSF purportedly depicts the destruction of the C-130 aircraft at Wadi Saydna base.

Tensions between Sudan’s army and the RSF have been simmering since mid-April 2023, fueled by disputes over the transition to civilian rule. The discord stems from a coup staged by the two factions in 2021, which thwarted efforts to institute reforms following the ousting of former autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

#Sudan: The Rapid Support Forces published a video clip of the destruction of a C-130 aircraft belonging to the Sudanese army in Wadi Saydna base pic.twitter.com/lwo4HEg9y3 — Shadi Alkasim (@Shadi_Alkasim) March 20, 2024

Throughout the protracted conflict, the Sudanese army has faced significant challenges, leading to devastating consequences for the capital and surrounding regions. The violence has triggered ethnically driven atrocities in Darfur and precipitated a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale, characterized by mass displacement and widespread suffering. Despite initial gains by the RSF, recent developments indicate a shift in the military dynamics, with the army reclaiming territory in strategic areas such as Omdurman.

As the conflict persists and intensifies, the humanitarian toll continues to mount, exacerbating the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire. The use of advanced technology such as FPV drones underscores the evolving tactics employed by armed groups, posing new challenges for security forces and humanitarian organizations alike.