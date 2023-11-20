South Korea to reinforce defense arsenal with new amphibious bridge systems

The Republic of Korea Army, also known as the ROK, showcased its cutting-edge bridging capabilities with the deployment of eight M3-K Amphibious Rigs, forming a 100-meter-long bridge along the river at the demilitarized zone, or DMZ.

This maneuver highlighted the advanced bridging capabilities of the M3-K, a vehicle developed by Hanwha Aerospace in partnership with General Dynamics European Land Systems.

These recent exercises were critical in testing the M3-K’s capabilities, set for deployment within the South Korean Army by 2024. These vehicles will significantly enhance the army’s operational effectiveness across water obstacles, augmenting their strategic mobility and flexibility.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

South Korea becomes the sixth nation to operate the M3 variant, joining Germany, the U.K., Taiwan, Singapore, and Indonesia in deploying this state-of-the-art amphibious bridge system in various allied operations.

The M3-K stands out as the world’s most modern and fastest-to-deploy amphibious bridge and ferry system, excelling in loading capacity, assembly time, and cross-country and in-water maneuverability. As both a ferry and a bridge, when multiple units are interconnected, the M3-K serves as a vital link across water bodies. Its robust design supports substantial loads, accommodating over 70 tanks with an impressive weight capacity of up to MLC85.

Powered by a 400-horsepower diesel engine, this 28-ton rig boasts remarkable land speeds of up to 80 kph, a maximum water speed of 14 kph, and a cruising range of 750 kilometers.