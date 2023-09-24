South Korea to hold biggest military parade in decades

The Republic of Korea, South Korea’s formal name, is gearing up to host a large-scale military parade on Tuesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the alliance with the United States and the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces Day.

The 75th Armed Forces Day falls on Oct 1, which is a day to commemorate the service of the country’s former and current troops. This year, the government’s official ceremony will be held on Sept 26 ahead of the Chuseok holiday, which runs for six days from Sept 28.

The ceremony will feature an impressive showcase of over 170 pieces of equipment. This parade serves as a platform for the nation to witness the full might of its military.

The ceremony is set to kick off at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, to show off South Korea’s new homegrown weapons, including KF-21 fighter jets, Light Armed Helicopters and long-range surface-to-air missiles.

Leading this parade are key players in South Korea’s defense, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the K2 Black Panther battle tank.

At the heart of this equipment display is the “Korean Three-axis System,” comprising the Kill Chain, Korean Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) and Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR).

These core components, encompassing over 10 vital pieces of equipment, include long-range surface-to-air missiles (L-SAM), Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), Cheongung, medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MSAM) and Patriot PAC-3 guided missiles.

Notably, during the parade, the Air Force’s special aerobatics team, the Black Eagles and the Army’s AH-64 Apache helicopters are scheduled to make a total of four flights over downtown Seoul.