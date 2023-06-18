South Korea displays next-gen tank concept

South Korean firm Hyundai Rotem has shown off a concept of their next-generation tank with various high-tech solutions.

The new main battle tank, called the K3, is based on a modular platform with a crew cab at forward and a power-pack at the rear.

The low-silhouette of the tank with reduced visibility in the radar and infrared ranges makes the new K3 almost invisible to the enemy. At the same time, anti-tank missiles and other weapons systems will have stealth capabilities thanks to the integration inside the turret.

The hull will be equipped with a modular armor system made of steel, ceramics and composite materials.

Among its innovative characteristics is its unmanned turret, which includes a remotely controlled 130mm smoothbore main gun and thanks to a fully automated loading, requires a scant three crew members. The driver, gunner and tank commander are housed in a crew compartment that is located in an armored capsule at the front portion of the hull, isolated from the automatic loader as well as the ammunition storage in the center of the tank.

The K3 will have a combat weight of 55 tons and will be powered by a Diesel engine allowing the tank to reach a maximum road speed of 70 km/h and 50 km/h in off-road conditions with a maximum cruising range of 500 km.

South Korean Army requested the development of K3 tank to the Joint Chief of Staff since K2 Black Panther is already at maximum potential, and was approved. The first prototype is planned to be seen in 2030.