Slovak firm develops new self-propelled howitzer

Photo by KONŠTRUKTA-Defence

Slovak state-run defense company KONŠTRUKTA-Defence has developed a new BIA 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer.

According to a press release from the company, the new artillery system is a continuation of the ZUZANA and EVA product lines.

“The development of the BIA was initiated in 2021 based on the requirements of our business partners while drawing on the knowledge and experience of the ZUZANA deployment in Ukraine and international exercises as part of the NATO forward presence in Latvia,” the news release says.

The company said the goal of the BIA 155mm BIA project was to combine the advantages of the ZUZANA 2 and EVA 155mm self-propelled howitzers into a compact and unique artillery system.

Compared to the 155mm ZUZANA 2, the BIA is lighter and has greater mobility while maintaining the same firepower, and compared to the 155mm SpGH EVA, the BIA carries more ammunition, has better crew protection, and combat automation.

The first BIA self-propelled howitzer was showcased at this year’s DSEI exhibition in London.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

