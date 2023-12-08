Poland signs deal to buy more Krab self-propelled howitzers

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Minister of National Defense, confirmed on Friday in Warsaw the approval of a contract to procure an additional 152 KRAB self-propelled howitzers for the Polish Armed Forces.

Emphasizing the significance of Poland’s defense industry, Błaszczak highlighted that “the strength of the Polish Armed Forces derives from the strength and potential of the Polish defense industry.”

“In line with our commitment to enhancing the Polish Armed Forces, today, I have approved another contract, a vital element in our armed forces’ development. To the previously ordered 6 artillery fire modules of the Regina type, we’re adding another 6. This contract involves acquiring 152 KRAB self-propelled howitzers along with accompanying vehicles, including ammunition carriers, technical surveillance vehicles, and command vehicles for individual units,” stated Minister Błaszczak.

He underlined that this contract signing represents a crucial step in reinforcing the Polish Armed Forces. “The contract, signed a moment ago, marks a significant milestone in strengthening our armed forces,” he emphasized.

Reiterating that the Polish Army currently comprises 193,000 soldiers, Błaszczak mentioned the ongoing voluntary basic military service course, with over 8,000 soldiers enrolled. He reaffirmed the achievable target of building a 300,000-strong army, asserting that it’s entirely feasible with dedication and determination.

“The Polish Armed Forces can count on 300,000 soldiers and become the strongest ground force in Europe. It’s achievable with commitment, effective management, and successful execution of these processes,” stressed the Minister of National Defense.

Błaszczak highlighted the importance of both the strength in numbers and modern weaponry for the Polish Armed Forces. “Hence, we fully utilize the production capacity of the Polish defense industry. Today’s contract is well-defined in terms of scope, budget, and timeline, representing another significant step forward,” he added.

“We aim to equip the Polish Armed Forces with modern weaponry in the shortest possible time. We are witnessing a rapid transition of the Polish military from post-Soviet equipment to contemporary weaponry,” the Minister concluded, reaffirming the symbiotic relationship between the strength of the Polish Armed Forces and the prowess of the country’s defense industry.