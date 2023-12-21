Russia deploys its new 152mm self-propelled gun to Ukraine

Russian state-affiliated media outlets have claimed that the Russian military has deployed the newest self-propelled artillery system, the 2S35 “Koalitsiya-SV,” to Ukraine.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the 2S35 “Koalitsiya-SV” has commenced its series production and is employed in the Special Military Operation zone, a term used by Russian sources to reference the war in Ukraine.

The agency quoted a source stating, “The ‘Koalitsiya-SV’ has commenced series production. It’s being used in isolated instances within the Special Military Operation zone. Its primary objective is to make a decisive impact in counter-battery warfare.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

TASS, however, emphasized that it lacked official confirmation for this information.

The 2S35 “Koalitsiya-SV”, also known as “Coalition-SV,” boasts a cutting-edge 152mm 2A88 gun with a firing rate exceeding 10 rounds per minute. It incorporates modernized automation for targeting, selection of targets, and navigation processes. Based on the T-90 tank platform, this self-propelled howitzer is designed to engage various ground targets, including command centers, communication nodes, artillery and mortar batteries, armored vehicles, anti-air and anti-missile defense systems, and enemy forces up to 70 kilometers away.

The crew stations of the 2S35 are equipped with digital displays and integrated into a unified automated tactical command system, allowing for digital communication, round-the-clock surveillance, autonomous setup of firing positions, and fire adjustment in all weather conditions. The vehicle implements a fire-on-the-move mode, a task previously unachievable in Russian artillery.

Developed by Rostec Corporation entities under the Uralvagonzavod conglomerate, the Koalitsiya-SV was engineered by the Central Research Institute “Burevestnik” and manufactured by Ural Transport Engineering Plant (Uraltransmash).

The Koalitsiya-SV made its debut at the Victory Parade on May 9, 2015.