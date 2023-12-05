Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Ukraine boosts production of indigenous artillery systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Despite the relentless challenges of war and constant missile attacks, Ukraine’s defense industry has remarkably ramped up the production of new self-propelled howitzers, conforming to NATO standards, signaling an acceleration in their manufacturing pace.

According to an official announcement made by President Volodymyr Zelensky on his official Telegram channel, Ukrainian defense industrial enterprises have achieved the output of six “Bohdana” Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPHs) per month.

“For the first time, we have reached the milestone of six ‘Bohdanas’ per month. And we already see how to increase it further,” emphasized the head of the state.

The 2S22 “Bohdana” self-propelled howitzer is a joint venture between two members of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI): the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Building Plant and “Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” as a subcontractor. This stands as one of the most prominent Ukrainian developments in the realm of the defense industry.

Since last month, the Defense Forces have been deploying an upgraded variant of the howitzer, equipped with an ammunition resupply system, enhancing its operational capabilities.

The 2S22 “Bohdana” is a Ukrainian wheeled 155mm self-propelled artillery system designed on 6×6 and 8×8 wheeled chassis.

Back in August 2023, Vladyslav Belbas, the CEO of “Ukrainian Armored Vehicles,” stated that the SPH is being produced simultaneously in two variants. Presumably, these refer to two chassis options: MAZ-6317 and Tatra 815-7.

The accelerated production of these self-propelled howitzers is anticipated to significantly contribute to expediting the liberation of Ukrainian land from occupiers, enabling swifter and more effective responses to hostile aggressions.

