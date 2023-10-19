Singapore held major combat drills in Australia

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recently completed Exercise Wallaby (XWB) at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA) in Queensland, Australia, spanned from September 7 to October 15.

Exercise Wallaby is the SAF’s most extensive overseas unilateral training program and is crucial for honing the capabilities of the Singaporean military. This year’s XWB witnessed the participation of approximately 4,300 personnel and about 450 platforms from the Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Navy, and Republic of Singapore Air Force, divided into two training phases.

The vast expanse of the SWBTA, roughly four times the size of Singapore, provides a unique training environment for the SAF. It allows the forces to operate at a scale, level, and complexity that cannot be easily replicated within Singapore’s borders. Brigadier-General Cai Dexian, the Exercise Director for XWB 2023, highlighted the significance of this training space.

Exercise Wallaby also featured a dynamic air-land integrated live firing exercise. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) showcased the AH-64D Apache attack helicopters and F-16D+ Fighters, while the Army demonstrated the capabilities of the Belrex PCSV Mortar.

During the exercise, participants had the privilege of a familiarization ride on the Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV), further enhancing their operational understanding.

Exercise Wallaby has been a longstanding tradition in the SAF, inaugurated in 1990. This year marked the 33rd anniversary of the SAF’s training in the SWBTA. This enduring partnership highlights the close defense relationship between Singapore and Australia. The defense establishments of both nations have a history of cooperation, characterized by bilateral and multilateral exercises, reciprocal visits, professional exchanges, and cross-exchange programs, which reinforce their commitment to regional stability and security.