Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...

Singapore held major combat drills in Australia

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASESVideo
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) recently completed Exercise Wallaby (XWB) at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA) in Queensland, Australia, spanned from September 7 to October 15.

Exercise Wallaby is the SAF’s most extensive overseas unilateral training program and is crucial for honing the capabilities of the Singaporean military. This year’s XWB witnessed the participation of approximately 4,300 personnel and about 450 platforms from the Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Navy, and Republic of Singapore Air Force, divided into two training phases.

The vast expanse of the SWBTA, roughly four times the size of Singapore, provides a unique training environment for the SAF. It allows the forces to operate at a scale, level, and complexity that cannot be easily replicated within Singapore’s borders. Brigadier-General Cai Dexian, the Exercise Director for XWB 2023, highlighted the significance of this training space.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Exercise Wallaby also featured a dynamic air-land integrated live firing exercise. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) showcased the AH-64D Apache attack helicopters and F-16D+ Fighters, while the Army demonstrated the capabilities of the Belrex PCSV Mortar.

During the exercise, participants had the privilege of a familiarization ride on the Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV), further enhancing their operational understanding.

Exercise Wallaby has been a longstanding tradition in the SAF, inaugurated in 1990. This year marked the 33rd anniversary of the SAF’s training in the SWBTA. This enduring partnership highlights the close defense relationship between Singapore and Australia. The defense establishments of both nations have a history of cooperation, characterized by bilateral and multilateral exercises, reciprocal visits, professional exchanges, and cross-exchange programs, which reinforce their commitment to regional stability and security.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Canadian patrol aircraft intercepted by Chinese fighter jet

Dylan Malyasov -
A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft was intercepted by a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-10 fighter jet...

Indian T-90 tanks appear with ‘cope cage’ defense on top

Army

Japan conducts maritime railgun test

Maritime Security

Germany delivers 200 Zetros military trucks to Ukraine

Army

Ukrainian forces launch precision strike on Russian drone crew

Aviation

US Air Force deploys more F-15s to Middle East

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog