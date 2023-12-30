Saturday, December 30, 2023
Sale of 155mm artillery ammunition to Israel approved

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the Pentagon’s principal arms broker, has announced the approval of a significant arms deal between the U.S. and Israel.

The U.S. Secretary of State has greenlit a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of Israel, specifically involving M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment, at an estimated cost of $147.5 million.

This approval follows a request from the Government of Israel for 155mm ancillaries, including fuzes, primers, and charges, which will complement previously implemented cases, as stated by the DSCA in its official announcement.

It’s noteworthy that this amendment will elevate the total case value above initial notification thresholds, necessitating a comprehensive notification of the entire case. The original FMS cases, initially valued at $96.51 million, encompassed significant quantities of M107 155mm artillery ammunition (MDE), M795 155mm artillery ammunition (non-MDE), and M4 propelling charges (non-MDE), alongside publications, associated technical documentation, and logistics support services, all of which have since been delivered. The revised total estimated cost of this sale now stands at $147.5 million.

Highlighting the urgency of the sale, the DSCA highlighted, “The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended.”

The 155mm artillery ammunition earmarked for this sale will be drawn from U.S. Army stock.

