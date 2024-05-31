Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

Saab receives $729M order from mystery customer

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Image: SAAB

Swedish defense and security company Saab announced it has received a substantial order for defense equipment from an undisclosed government.

The order, valued at approximately SEK 7.7 billion ($729 million), includes systems and equipment from Saab’s Dynamics and Surveillance business areas.

As noted by the company, deliveries are planned for 2027-2028.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Due to the sensitive nature of the defense industry and national security concerns, Saab has not provided further details about the customer or the specifics of the order.

Saab’s business areas Dynamics and Surveillance are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and innovation in defense capabilities. The Dynamics division focuses on missile systems, torpedoes, and other munitions, while the Surveillance division provides advanced sensor systems and electronic warfare solutions.

This latest order follows a series of significant contracts for Saab, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced defense solutions amidst growing global security concerns.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian missile strike obliterates ferry crossing in Crimea

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian defense forces successfully targeted a ferry crossing in Crimea used by the Russian military for transporting equipment and ammunition. The night attack, carried out...

DARPA picks two firms to develop experimental X-plane

Aviation

North Korea unveils new wheeled tank destroyer

Army

Oshkosh secures $108.9 million contract for Army trucks

Army

Russian cleric claims “resurrection” of Chinese mercenary in Ukraine

Army

US Army receives first fielded quadcopters

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.