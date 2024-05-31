Saab receives $729M order from mystery customer

Swedish defense and security company Saab announced it has received a substantial order for defense equipment from an undisclosed government.

The order, valued at approximately SEK 7.7 billion ($729 million), includes systems and equipment from Saab’s Dynamics and Surveillance business areas.

As noted by the company, deliveries are planned for 2027-2028.

Due to the sensitive nature of the defense industry and national security concerns, Saab has not provided further details about the customer or the specifics of the order.

Saab’s business areas Dynamics and Surveillance are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and innovation in defense capabilities. The Dynamics division focuses on missile systems, torpedoes, and other munitions, while the Surveillance division provides advanced sensor systems and electronic warfare solutions.

This latest order follows a series of significant contracts for Saab, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced defense solutions amidst growing global security concerns.