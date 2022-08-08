Russian ‘Z’ tank blown up in huge explosion after missile strike

A Russian T-90 tank was reportedly blown up in a huge explosion after head-on strikes by Ukrainian firepower.

Last week, the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Operational Command “East” of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released footage showing a Russian tank being hit by a Javelin missile before exploding in a giant ball of fire.

The 93rd Mechanized Brigade said in a statement that they continue to destroy the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The UK’s Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian tank explosion occurred south of Izyum, an area highly contested by Ukrainian and Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region.

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the United States has sent 5,500 Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.

Pentagon gives Ukrainian Soldiers Javelin anti-armor systems as part of efforts to bolster the country’s defenses against Russia. The shoulder-fired Javelin automatically guides its projectile to the target, allowing the gunner to take cover immediately after firing and avoid being hit by counterfire.