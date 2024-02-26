Monday, February 26, 2024
type here...

Russian troops executed unarmed Ukrainian prisoners

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

New video footage obtained by Ukrainian authorities reveals a shocking incident on the Bachmut frontline, where seven unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General disclosed the footage, suggesting that the incident occurred on February 24, 2024, during a skirmish between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers.

The drone footage captures the harrowing moment when Russian forces, after ordering the Ukrainian soldiers out of their trench, assembled them in one location before indiscriminately opening fire. The deliberate targeting of wounded and defenseless Ukrainian servicemen constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, as stated by the prosecutor’s office.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This atrocity adds to a growing list of crimes perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities are currently investigating 19 criminal cases involving the killings of 45 Ukrainian prisoners by Russian perpetrators. Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the need for international condemnation and accountability.

“The ruthless execution of unarmed prisoners constitutes a war crime,” stated Lubinets. “We have identified the military unit responsible for this heinous act, and we will pursue justice through official channels, urging the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to acknowledge and denounce these atrocities.”

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian soldiers surprised by Humvee’s armor protection level

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian soldiers recently conducted field testing on the armor protection level of the High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), commonly known as the Humvee. Soldiers subjected...

Russian army receives new batch of BMP-1AM fighting vehicles

Army

US Air Force deploys B-1B bombers to Sweden

Aviation

Hungary orders more Gripen fighter jets

Aviation

Ukrainian military showcases Abrams tank in action

Army

Ukraine unveils first wreckage of Russia’s stealthy cruise missile

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.