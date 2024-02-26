Russian troops executed unarmed Ukrainian prisoners

New video footage obtained by Ukrainian authorities reveals a shocking incident on the Bachmut frontline, where seven unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General disclosed the footage, suggesting that the incident occurred on February 24, 2024, during a skirmish between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers.

The drone footage captures the harrowing moment when Russian forces, after ordering the Ukrainian soldiers out of their trench, assembled them in one location before indiscriminately opening fire. The deliberate targeting of wounded and defenseless Ukrainian servicemen constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, as stated by the prosecutor’s office.

This atrocity adds to a growing list of crimes perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities are currently investigating 19 criminal cases involving the killings of 45 Ukrainian prisoners by Russian perpetrators. Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the need for international condemnation and accountability.

“The ruthless execution of unarmed prisoners constitutes a war crime,” stated Lubinets. “We have identified the military unit responsible for this heinous act, and we will pursue justice through official channels, urging the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to acknowledge and denounce these atrocities.”