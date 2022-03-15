Russian special operations forces suffered heavy losses in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian military officials said Russian special operations forces have suffered heavy losses in the fighting near Mariupol, southern Ukraine.

Soldiers of the Azov regiment defeated one of the units of the Russian 22nd Special Forces Brigade, it claimed.

The 22nd Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigadeis a special forces brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The brigade is currently based at Stepnoy, Rostov Oblast.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Pictures have been emerging on social media, including official accounts associated with Ukrainian Armed Forces, confirmed strikes on Russian special operations forces in Mariupol. Also, new footage shows destroyed Russian BTR-82A wheeled armored vehicles which two K-63968 Typhoon-K MRAPs, three Tigr-M, and two Rys vehicles.

In addition, the Azov Battalion in Mariupol release a photo of a killed Russian Major General in the city.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, says that the Russian bombardment of the southern city of Mariupol has now caused more than 2,500 deaths.

“Our military is succeeding there — yesterday they defeated another attempt at an armored breakthrough in Mariupol, took prisoners of war,” he said Monday.

“But for this the Russians are wiping the city out.