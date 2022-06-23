Russian Orlan-10 drone crashed in northern Turkey

A Russian-made Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle apparently drifted uncontrolled and crashed in northern Turkey’s province Gumushan.

The drone flew about 350 meters over the Turkish territory after entering the country’s air space, the local sources had said.

The debris of the Russian drone was founded by mushroom hunters in the mountainous Kurtun Gumushane region. It may have come from three areas: the Black Sea, Syria, and Armenia.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to some reports, like one from TASS, Orlan-10 drones are able to fly for 18 hours and perform tasks at the altitude of dozens of meters to several thousand on transmitting the image to the operator in online mode.

The Orlan-10 is an unmanned aerial system developed by the Russian firm Special Technology Center LLC in St Petersburg. The drone is in service with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Kazakhstan State Committee for National Security and the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

The Orlan-10 features a composite hull that reduces its radar signature.