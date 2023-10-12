Russian military receives new batch of combat vehicles

The Uralvagonzavod factory, a Rostec subsidiary, has announced that the Russian Armed Forces have taken delivery of a new batch of newly built T-90M and upgraded T-72B3M main battle tanks.

“The Russian Armed Forces received new T-90M “Proryv” and T-72B3M with additional protection from tank builders,” said Russia’s largest tank manufacturer.

“The UVZ team provides our Armed Forces with modern and reliable combat vehicles, demonstrating qualitative and rhythmic fulfillment of the state defense order. In this case, we are talking about the most popular models – the T-90M “Proryv” and the T-72B3M, which have proven themselves in the area of the Strategic Defense Forces. I would also like to note the work of the company’s designers and engineers who continue to improve the armored vehicles taking into account the experience of their combat use. It is this work that helps our servicemen successfully fulfill all the tasks assigned to them,” said Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

As noted by the company, Uralvagonzavod already shipped a new batch of T-72B3M and new T-90M tanks, but this claim could not be verified.