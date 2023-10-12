Thursday, October 12, 2023
type here...

Russian military receives new batch of combat vehicles

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Uralvagonzavod factory, a Rostec subsidiary, has announced that the Russian Armed Forces have taken delivery of a new batch of newly built T-90M and upgraded T-72B3M main battle tanks.

“The Russian Armed Forces received new T-90M “Proryv” and T-72B3M with additional protection from tank builders,” said Russia’s largest tank manufacturer.

“The UVZ team provides our Armed Forces with modern and reliable combat vehicles, demonstrating qualitative and rhythmic fulfillment of the state defense order. In this case, we are talking about the most popular models – the T-90M “Proryv” and the T-72B3M, which have proven themselves in the area of the Strategic Defense Forces. I would also like to note the work of the company’s designers and engineers who continue to improve the armored vehicles taking into account the experience of their combat use. It is this work that helps our servicemen successfully fulfill all the tasks assigned to them,” said Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, Uralvagonzavod already shipped a new batch of T-72B3M and new T-90M tanks, but this claim could not be verified.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Rheinmetall-BAE team debuts new version of M109 howitzer

Colton Jones -
BAE Systems has integrated Rheinmetall-made L52 cannon on the M109A7 platform to provide the additional range required in large-scale combat operations. The upgraded version of...

Flyer Defense unveils “The Beast” at AUSA show

Army

General Dynamics shows off new infantry assault vehicle at AUSA

Army

Ukraine to get newest ‘drone killer’ system from UK

Army

Sikorsky unveils next-gen scout helicopter prototype

Aviation

Ukrainian artillery wipes out Russian drone crew

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog