Saturday, June 24, 2023
Russian fighter jets target Wagner troops

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
archive photo

Russian fighter jets targeted at least one Wagner convoy that had driven toward Moscow, causing a number of casualties.

Russian aviation strikes Wagner’s troops on the M4 “Don”, a major expressway that links Moscow, to stop rebel forces.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has vowed to “go all the way” to topple Russia’s military leadership, hours after the Kremlin accused him of “armed rebellion”.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said his Wagner fighters had crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia, entering the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin said his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

In a televised address to the nation Saturday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin called an armed rebellion by Wagner mercenaries “treason” while promising to “defend the people” and Russia.

He accused those involved of “betraying” Russia out of “personal ambition”, calling the actions “a knife in the back”.

Putin said the rebellion by was blocked by local civilian, military governing bodies and vowed to punish those responsible.

