Several Russian media outlets have reported an incident occurring on Thursday afternoon over the skies of occupied Crimea, involving the downing of a military aircraft.

Numerous videos circulating on social media depict a burning aircraft plummeting towards the ground. Analysis suggests that the downed aircraft was a fighter jet belonging to the Su-27 family, with speculation emerging that it could be the advanced Su-35.

Notably, reports indicate that the aircraft fell victim to friendly fire, shot down by Russian air defense systems. Russian military aviation frequently becomes a casualty of its own air defense systems, attributed to disorganization and inadequate professionalism within the ranks.

As of now, the Ministry of Defense has refrained from providing any official comments on the incident. The fate of the fighter jet’s crew remains unknown.

The downing of a Russian military aircraft over occupied Crimea raises questions about the effectiveness and coordination of Russia’s air defense capabilities, casting a shadow over its military operations in the region.

Kremlin-appointed Sevastopol Governor Razvozhaev has confirmed the incident, shedding light on the fate of the pilot.

According to Governor Razvozhaev, the pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and was subsequently rescued by Sevastopol’s Rescue Service approximately 200 meters from the shore. The governor reassured the public that the pilot is safe, with no threat to his life.