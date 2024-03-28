Thursday, March 28, 2024
type here...

Russian fighter jet downed over occupied Crimea

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Several Russian media outlets have reported an incident occurring on Thursday afternoon over the skies of occupied Crimea, involving the downing of a military aircraft.

Numerous videos circulating on social media depict a burning aircraft plummeting towards the ground. Analysis suggests that the downed aircraft was a fighter jet belonging to the Su-27 family, with speculation emerging that it could be the advanced Su-35.

Notably, reports indicate that the aircraft fell victim to friendly fire, shot down by Russian air defense systems. Russian military aviation frequently becomes a casualty of its own air defense systems, attributed to disorganization and inadequate professionalism within the ranks.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As of now, the Ministry of Defense has refrained from providing any official comments on the incident. The fate of the fighter jet’s crew remains unknown.

The downing of a Russian military aircraft over occupied Crimea raises questions about the effectiveness and coordination of Russia’s air defense capabilities, casting a shadow over its military operations in the region.

Kremlin-appointed Sevastopol Governor Razvozhaev has confirmed the incident, shedding light on the fate of the pilot.

According to Governor Razvozhaev, the pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and was subsequently rescued by Sevastopol’s Rescue Service approximately 200 meters from the shore. The governor reassured the public that the pilot is safe, with no threat to his life.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine uncovers secrets of Russia’s new hypersonic missile

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian analysts have unveiled the classified specs of Russia's shadowy hypersonic cruise missile, the 3M22 Zircon, intercepted by US-made missile defense systems over Kyiv,...

Ukraine unveils secret production of new Bohdana artillery systems

Army

Ukraine destroys unique Russian ‘Doomsday Tank’

Army

HIMARS blew up Russian BUK air defense system

Army

BAE Systems unveils new version of AMPV armored vehicle

Army

Mystery Russian suicide drone falls into Ukrainian hands

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.