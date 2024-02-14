Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Russian military receives new batch of upgraded T-80BVM tanks

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian army received the new batch of upgraded T-80BVM main battle tanks from the Omsk transport machine factory.

The modernized T-80BVM boasts reinforced dynamic protection, significantly enhancing crew safety. Additionally, the tank is equipped with an additional roof protection module, known as the “cope cage.”

Powered by a gas turbine engine, the T-80BVM delivers high-speed performance and maneuverability, meeting contemporary requirements and proving its reliability across diverse climatic conditions.

The T-80BVM, a modernized iteration of the T-80BV main battle tank, is engineered to be highly mobile and adaptable, capable of engaging in varied combat environments, from urban settings to rural landscapes.

Armed with a 125mm 2A46M-4 smoothbore gun, the T-80BVM can deploy a wide array of ammunition, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT), and high-explosive fragmentation (HE-FRAG) rounds. Its secondary armament includes a coaxial 7.62mm PKT machine gun and a 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun mounted on the turret’s roof. Additionally, the tank is equipped with eight smoke grenade dischargers, strategically positioned to create a smoke screen for obscuring its location during combat, thus providing supplementary protection and concealment.

It is worth noting that since February 2024, the Russian army has reportedly lost approximately 120 T-80BVM tanks in combat in Ukraine.

