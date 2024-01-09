Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Russia deploys new air defense systems to Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Some of the Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles Russia sent to Ukraine have been spotted on the battlefield sporting a Gibka-S missile turret on top of the armored car.

The Gibka-S is an air defense missile turret derived from the maritime 3M-47 “Gibka” complex, designed to accommodate up to 4 Igla-type surface-to-air point defense missiles.

Trials for the Gibka-S air defense system concluded in 2019, and it is presently being serially produced under state defense orders.

Functioning as a short-range surface-to-air missile system, the Gibka-S is employed against aircraft, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and high-precision weapon systems operating at low and extremely low altitudes. The Gibka-S system is armed with four ready-to-launch Igla, Igla-S, or Verba missiles.

Despite the missile variants, the engagement range and altitude against aerial targets remain consistent: up to 6 km and 3.5 km, respectively, for Igla-S, and up to 6.5 km and 4.5 km, respectively, for Verba.

