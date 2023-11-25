Russia deploys “black” kamikaze drones for Ukraine attack

Recent images surfaced online showcasing debris of “Shahed” drones used in the assault on Kyiv. The published footage highlighted these drones’ unusual black coloration.

Reports confirm that in the early hours of November 25, Russians deployed 75 kamikaze drones, specifically Shahed-131/136, self-designated as “Geran.”

Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated during a telethon, “The black color of these new models of Iranian Shaheds might complicate intercepting these drones during nighttime.”

The spokesperson added that the Russian military consistently upgrades the Shaheds. The utilization of black coloration might have been an attempt to impede Ukrainian air defense operations.

They had previously improved the UAVs they received from Iran and those they make themselves, using specific composite materials for light-reflective surfaces. Now we see that they used carbon material. Carbon is an absorbent material for radar signals, and the black color – it’s clear why,” he added.

In Kyiv and its vicinity, the air raid alert persisted for over 6 hours on November 25. Debris was documented in several districts, including Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi. Over 60 kamikaze drones were intercepted in the capital, marking one of the most extensive attacks utilizing kamikaze drones on the Ukrainian capital.