Saturday, November 25, 2023
type here...

Russia deploys “black” kamikaze drones for Ukraine attack

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recent images surfaced online showcasing debris of “Shahed” drones used in the assault on Kyiv. The published footage highlighted these drones’ unusual black coloration.

Reports confirm that in the early hours of November 25, Russians deployed 75 kamikaze drones, specifically Shahed-131/136, self-designated as “Geran.”

Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated during a telethon, “The black color of these new models of Iranian Shaheds might complicate intercepting these drones during nighttime.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The spokesperson added that the Russian military consistently upgrades the Shaheds. The utilization of black coloration might have been an attempt to impede Ukrainian air defense operations.

They had previously improved the UAVs they received from Iran and those they make themselves, using specific composite materials for light-reflective surfaces. Now we see that they used carbon material. Carbon is an absorbent material for radar signals, and the black color – it’s clear why,” he added.

In Kyiv and its vicinity, the air raid alert persisted for over 6 hours on November 25. Debris was documented in several districts, including Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi. Over 60 kamikaze drones were intercepted in the capital, marking one of the most extensive attacks utilizing kamikaze drones on the Ukrainian capital.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The confirmed loss of the newest armored all-terrain vehicle, Plastun-SN, recently deployed to military units, deals another blow to the beleaguered reputation of the...

Reports claim Russia’s MiG-35 fighter is being used against Ukraine

Aviation

Canadian defense giants unite to create new patrol aircraft

Aviation

Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

Army

Futuristic stealth corvette spotted in China

Maritime Security

Russia conducts trials of new wheeled combat vehicle

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.