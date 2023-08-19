Russia claims kamikaze drones tried to attack Soltsy air base

The Russian Defense Ministry says improvised kamikaze drones attacked a Soltsy air base in the Novgorod region.

In a statement carried out by Russian state-run news agencies, the ministry said the military air base, where Russian Tu-22M3 bombers are based, was attacked allegedly attacked with drones.

The attack resulted in a fire in the plane lot, which was promptly extinguished; one plane was damaged, the Defense Ministry reported.

Subsequent images show palls of black smoke rising from where the drone hit the air base.

Fire at the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region, where Russian Tu-22M3 bombers are based which are used to carry out strikes against civilian population in Ukraine. It was allegedly attacked with drones, but notable is the distance from the airfield to the Ukrainian border.… pic.twitter.com/K9ARuNNVPk — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 19, 2023

Soltsy-2 is an air base in Novgorod Oblast, Russia, located 2 km north of Soltsy and 72 km southwest of Novgorod. From the territory of Ukraine to Soltsy – at least 675 km. It contains large aircraft revetments, with a separate compound of 9 hardened areas about 1 mile from the airfield.

The base is home to the 40th Composite Aviation Regiment, which flies the Tu-22M3 as part of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.