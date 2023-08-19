Saturday, August 19, 2023
Russia claims kamikaze drones tried to attack Soltsy air base

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian Defense Ministry says improvised kamikaze drones attacked a Soltsy air base in the Novgorod region.

In a statement carried out by Russian state-run news agencies, the ministry said the military air base, where Russian Tu-22M3 bombers are based, was attacked allegedly attacked with drones.

The attack resulted in a fire in the plane lot, which was promptly extinguished; one plane was damaged, the Defense Ministry reported.

Subsequent images show palls of black smoke rising from where the drone hit the air base.

Soltsy-2 is an air base in Novgorod Oblast, Russia, located 2 km north of Soltsy and 72 km southwest of Novgorod. From the territory of Ukraine to Soltsy – at least 675 km. It contains large aircraft revetments, with a separate compound of 9 hardened areas about 1 mile from the airfield.

The base is home to the 40th Composite Aviation Regiment, which flies the Tu-22M3 as part of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

