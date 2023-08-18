Roshel boosts production of new Senator MRAP armored vehicles

The Roshel armored vehicle plant near Toronto, Canada, is boosting production of a new type of armored vehicle in Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected (MRAP) configuration.

Roman Shimonov, Roshel’s founder and CEO, said the company has achieved a remarkable production capacity of 30 MRAP vehicles per week.

“This significant milestone underscores Roshel’s dedication to providing top-tier armored vehicles to meet evolving security demands. Kudos to the Roshel team for this achievement!” Shimonov said.

The Senator MRAP is designed to withstand calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 6 kg (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and under center. With its innovative V-shaped hull, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survivability by deflecting blasts away from the cabin and dissipating explosive energy.

Senator MRAP production at the Roshel facility in Canada pic.twitter.com/4FnCZYyvrr — Dylan Malyasov (@MalyasovDylan) August 18, 2023

The vehicle’s customizable layout and advanced engineering provide an ergonomic and adaptable workspace, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency. The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2), providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission.

The Senator MRAP is based on the heavy-duty commercial platform of the Ford F-550 which makes it a preferred choice by combat teams due to ease of serviceability and maintenance. Leveraging the widely available and well-established service network of Ford vehicles, the Senator MRAP ensures efficient and accessible maintenance support worldwide. Due to innovative engineering and active protections systems along with providing a high level of ballistic and blast protection, the vehicle remains lightweight and responsive. The Senator’s high ground clearance, four-wheel drive and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provides efficient off-road capabilities for various terrains.

The Canadian vehicle manufacturer Roshel has developed a new version of its Senator armored vehicle that takes lessons from the Ukraine war. The company’s MRAP development has been driven by the pressing need for better protection against improvised explosive devices (IED) prevalent in the region.

In addition, earlier in Jul, we reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces received the initial batch of Senator armored vehicles in Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) configuration.