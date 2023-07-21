Ukraine receives first Senator MRAP vehicles from Canada

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly have received the initial batch of Senator armored vehicles in Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) configuration.

Pictures and videos now circulating on social media show a truck carrying what looks to be the first Senator MRAP armored vehicle that arrived in Ukraine from Ontario, Canada.

The Canadian vehicle manufacturer Roshel has developed a new version of its Senator armored vehicle that takes lessons from the Ukraine war.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The company representative has confirmed that the first Senator MRAP vehicles are already in Ukraine and added that “hundreds are on their way.”

The new vehicle is designed to withstand calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 6 kg (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and under center. With its innovative V-shaped hull, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survivability by deflecting blasts away from the cabin and dissipating explosive energy.

As noted by the company, the vehicle’s customizable layout and advanced engineering provide an ergonomic and adaptable workspace, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency.

The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2), providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission.

The Senator MRAP is based on the heavy-duty commercial platform of the Ford F-550 which makes it a preferred choice by combat teams due to ease of serviceability and maintenance. Leveraging the widely available and well-established service network of Ford vehicles, the Senator MRAP ensures efficient and accessible maintenance support worldwide. The Senator’s high ground clearance, four-wheel drive and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provide efficient off-road capabilities for various terrains.