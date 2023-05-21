Rheinmetall looks to sign armored vehicle deal with Ukraine

German defense group Rheinmetall is set to sign a new contract with Ukraine to manufacture armored vehicles.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told Bild newspaper that the company is interested in jointly manufacturing armored vehicles in Ukraine and that they could potentially start with Fuchs armored personnel carrier.

“We will start there with maintenance and repair work on operational vehicles and also want to produce armored vehicles as soon as possible, for example, Fuchs armored vehicles,” Papperger said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The company boss added that Ukraine is also interested in the modern Panther main battle tank and the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle.

Recently, Armin Papperger told the German newspaper Handelsblatt that Rheinmetall had established a joint venture with Ukraine’s leading defense group UkrOboronProm to repair and manufacture combat vehicles. Rheinmetall owns a 51% stake in the joint venture. The German concern will also manage the company.

For decades, Germany had declined to sell heavy weapons to Ukraine because they thought this would escalate the conflict and that Germany would become a target of Russian activities.