Raytheon awarded $9.6M for new ship-sinking missile production

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced that Raytheon has secured a $9.6 million cost delivery order.

The contract award from the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command aims to acquire essential long lead items, crucial for supporting the low-rate initial production phase of the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) launcher.

The contracted work will predominantly take place in Kongsberg, Norway, constituting 80% of the project, with the remaining 20% based in Tucson, Arizona. Completion of the designated work is expected by January 2026.

The NMESIS stands as a specialized anti-ship missile system devised to facilitate land-to-sea attacks and is exclusively tailored for the US Marine Corps (USMC), supplementing the US Navy’s strategic endeavors.

In a demonstration of its capabilities in 2021, the NMESIS showcased its efficacy as Marines utilized the system to assist in sinking a decommissioned Navy vessel during the Large Scale Exercise 2021.

At its core, the NMESIS harnesses the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), the latest anti-ship missile within the US Navy’s arsenal. The NSM is mounted atop the chassis of an unmanned variant of the Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

The integral ground vehicle platform, known as the Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary (ROGUE) Fires vehicle, is provided by Oshkosh Defense. Simultaneously, the NSM is a joint endeavor between Raytheon Missiles & Defense and the Norwegian company, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) facilitated the acquisition of the NMESIS, aligning with the USMC’s strategic needs for an adept ground-based anti-ship missile (GBASM) system to bolster their operational capabilities.