Friday, February 16, 2024
type here...

Putin calls T-90M “best tank in the world”

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

During a visit to UralVagonZavod (UVZ), a Russian main manufacturer of tanks and railway cars, President Vladimir Putin called the T-90M Proryv tank the world’s best main battle tank.

“Our guys, tank crews, and even the adversaries acknowledge the same: (T-90M “Proryv” – Ed.) is the best vehicle in the world,” Putin stated.

Putin’s remarks come amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and significant losses suffered by the Russian Armed Forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Introduced as an upgrade to the Soviet-era T-90, one of Russia’s most advanced tanks, in 2020, the T-90M encountered formidable opponents, particularly Ukrainian forces.

According to reports since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian forces have destroyed at least 70 T-90M tanks, with approximately six captured and now operated by Ukrainian troops.

One notable incident involved Ukrainian forces using US-donated Bradley fighting vehicles to blow up a T-90M tank, exposing vulnerabilities in its design. Analysts have identified weaknesses, including limited field of view for the tank commander and gunner, oversized protective glass prone to damage, and extended reload times for the gun barrel compared to Western counterparts.

Despite its robust armor, the T-90M is susceptible to penetration by modern anti-tank weapons and suicide drones, highlighting the challenges faced by even the most advanced tank designs.

Putin’s unwavering support for the T-90M contrasts with assessments by Western experts, who have identified critical issues inherent in tanks from the Soviet era, including the base version T-90, which is based on the Cold War-era T-72 tank.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian convoy near Avdiivka

Dylan Malyasov -
On February 14th, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed a convoy of Russian military vehicles headed towards Avdiivka, where fierce battles have been raging in...

Russian military receives new batch of upgraded T-80BVM tanks

Army

Russian Navy top admiral shakeup follows new defeat in Black Sea

Maritime Security

Ukraine develops new robotic mini-tank

Army

US Army equips soldiers with next-gen combat helmet

Army

Patria 6×6 offers for German FUCHS replacement contest

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.