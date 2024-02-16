Putin calls T-90M “best tank in the world”

During a visit to UralVagonZavod (UVZ), a Russian main manufacturer of tanks and railway cars, President Vladimir Putin called the T-90M Proryv tank the world’s best main battle tank.

“Our guys, tank crews, and even the adversaries acknowledge the same: (T-90M “Proryv” – Ed.) is the best vehicle in the world,” Putin stated.

Putin’s remarks come amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and significant losses suffered by the Russian Armed Forces.

Introduced as an upgrade to the Soviet-era T-90, one of Russia’s most advanced tanks, in 2020, the T-90M encountered formidable opponents, particularly Ukrainian forces.

According to reports since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian forces have destroyed at least 70 T-90M tanks, with approximately six captured and now operated by Ukrainian troops.

One notable incident involved Ukrainian forces using US-donated Bradley fighting vehicles to blow up a T-90M tank, exposing vulnerabilities in its design. Analysts have identified weaknesses, including limited field of view for the tank commander and gunner, oversized protective glass prone to damage, and extended reload times for the gun barrel compared to Western counterparts.

Despite its robust armor, the T-90M is susceptible to penetration by modern anti-tank weapons and suicide drones, highlighting the challenges faced by even the most advanced tank designs.

Putin’s unwavering support for the T-90M contrasts with assessments by Western experts, who have identified critical issues inherent in tanks from the Soviet era, including the base version T-90, which is based on the Cold War-era T-72 tank.