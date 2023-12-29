Friday, December 29, 2023
Rostec reports surge in Russian defense production

By Dylan Malyasov
Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Rostec Corporation, presented President Vladimir Putin with an overview of the fulfillment of state defense orders, the status of the Russian aviation and automotive industries, and the progress in import substitution.

Chemezov highlighted Russia’s global leadership in tank production, revealing a nearly sevenfold increase in tank output compared to 2021.

Artillery shell production witnessed a surge of approximately 50 times across specific categories, while the manufacturing of infantry fighting vehicles, airborne infantry fighting vehicles, and various armored vehicles soared by over five times.

Specific ammunition production escalated by 50 times, light armored vehicles by 5.5 times, and tanks by sevenfold.

Speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where Russian armed forces have suffered substantial casualties in personnel and equipment, Chemezov emphasized the intensifying pace of Russian defense efforts.

It’s worth noting that Russia remains in a state of war with Ukraine, and a majority of its public statements are aimed at disinformation and intimidation.

