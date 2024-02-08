Thursday, February 8, 2024
Russians show its damaged T-90M after drone attacks

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian state media recently showcased footage of a damaged T-90M tank following attacks by Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drones.

The video footage revealed the extent of the damage inflicted on the tank, which experienced a direct hit by the Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone.

The footage shows the T-90M tank with visible damage, particularly its protective elements. Additional images highlighted the impact area on the tank’s overhead metal screen, commonly referred to as a “cope cage,” which appeared to have an added layer of Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor (ERA) bricks on top.

As a result of the drone strike, some of the protective ERA blocks detonated, leading to the deformation of the protective canopy and damage to the rear of the tank’s turret. However, Russian journalists noted that the tank remained intact despite the attack.

It was separately noted that the damaged tank was evacuated from the battlefield for repairs.

Russian tanks often face challenges on the battlefield and become victims of numerous Ukrainian anti-tank weapons, including kamikaze drones and ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles).

