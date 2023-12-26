Ukrainian tiny drone strikes Russia’s most advanced tank

A recent video released by Ukrainian forces has captured a tiny FPV drone effectively targeting and striking a Russian T-90M “Proryv” tank.

FPV drones, or First-Person View drones, are unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with capabilities for a first-person perspective. External operators use specialized goggles to view the drone’s surroundings from its perspective. These drones have been enhanced with technological advancements, including weaponry, transforming them into kamikaze-style units capable of precisely and effectively engaging enemy targets at high speeds.

The footage reveals the precision of the drone’s attack, which prompted Russian military personnel to hastily abandon the tank. Despite attempts to control it, the damaged tank was ultimately left behind, with Russian soldiers seeking cover in nearby wooded areas, wary of further strikes by Ukrainian forces.

The T-90M, considered the pinnacle of Russian tank technology and the most advanced in their arsenal, showcased vulnerabilities despite its ‘cope cage’ defense system.

The T-90M, being the most technologically advanced main battle tank in Russia’s arsenal, is a testament to their military might. It stands as the frontline armored powerhouse until the widely anticipated T-14 “Armata” enters full-scale deployment, which, to date, hasn’t been part of the conflict in Ukraine.