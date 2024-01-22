Monday, January 22, 2024
Ukrainian tiny drone targets Russian T-90M tank

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces used a tiny FPV drone to destroy a modern Russian T-90M “Proriv” tank in Ukraine’s Kherson region.

According to reports from Militarnyi, this operation was conducted by operators from the 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.

Before this mission, the Russian tank had already been rendered inoperable, as visible in the video footage where the T-90M’s engine had ignited. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian forces decided to finish off the Russian tank using a kamikaze drone, preventing any possibility of its recovery or repair.

During the operation, the tank’s movements were closely monitored by a reconnaissance drone.

The T-90M is one of the most modern Russian tanks, entering service as recently as 2020. Russian media has touted this tank as one of the best in the world, emphasizing its impressive armor protection. However, Ukrainian military forces have once again demonstrated their capability to neutralize this advanced tank.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

