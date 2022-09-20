Pride of Russian army fell into hands of Ukrainian Soldiers

Pride of the Russian Armed Forces, a fully intact example of Russia’s T-90M tank has been captured by Ukrainian Soldiers in the Kharkiv region.

Pictures of the abandoned Russian T-90M tank began circulating on social media last week. Multiple photos of the exterior and interior of the secret Russian tank have been published on social media.

The T-90M, known popularly as the Proryv-3 (Breakthrough-3), is Russia’s most advanced operational tank.

The Proryv has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The new tank is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor in its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

Compared with T-90A, the improved version will feature a new all-welded turret design protected by the Relikt ERA (Explosive Reactive Armour) armour fitted at the front and on each side of the turret. Additionally, the turret is equipped with an add-on armor kit to counter the threat of rocket-propelled grenades.

The new main battle tank is powered by a V-92S2 engine developing 1,000 hp, producing a top road speed of 60 km/h and a cruising range of 550 km.

The main armament is complemented by a one 125 mm 2A46M-4 smoothbore gun able to fire standard ammunition but also Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) Refleks NATO Code AT-11 Sniper-B.