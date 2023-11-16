Thursday, November 16, 2023
type here...

Polish government wants to establish a fund to support the country’s defense sector

Defense & SecurityNews
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by PIT-RADWAR S.A.

The Polish government has put forth a proposal for the establishment of a fund to support the national defense sector amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and current geopolitical concerns.

The draft resolution by the Council of Ministers aims to empower the relevant minister to work in conjunction with the Minister of National Defence to prepare a bill creating the National Defense Sector Support Fund for the years 2024-2027, with an allocated budget of not less than 8.5 billion PLN ($2,1 billion).

The proposal stems from the pressing need to enhance the country’s defense capabilities and bolster the domestic defense industry in response to the current geopolitical situation and the armed conflict in Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The resolution highlighted the need for the imperative to increase defense expenditures and emphasizes the critical importance of reinforcing the national defense industry’s capacity to respond to the requirements of the Polish Armed Forces.

An official announcement clarified that Recent events in Ukraine underscore the significance of a robust domestic defense industry capable of maintaining a seamless supply chain of armaments and ammunition, servicing acquired equipment, and developing new, domestically produced solutions. The proposal also highlights the need to ensure the servicing of military equipment provided to various countries, particularly in light of Poland’s strategic position.

The Council’s resolution aims to authorize the minister responsible for state assets, in cooperation with the Minister of National Defence, to initiate the draft legislation that will establish the support fund. As a transitional measure, the Council proposes earmarking not less than 3,7 billion PLN from the Reprivatization Fund in 2023 to support developmental investments in the national defense sector.

The initiative seeks to provide targeted and timely assistance to entities within the domestic defense sector for ongoing or planned developmental endeavors in the year 2023.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Uganda showcases its recently acquired Mi-28 helicopters

Dylan Malyasov -
The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has recently become an operator of the Russian-made Mil Mi-28N attack helicopter, making a significant addition to its...

Russian military on edge as Ukrainian resistance gains momentum

Defense & Security

US Army unveils concept of new combat vehicle

Army

Rheinmetall to send more Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Army

Armenia receives French armored vehicles instead of Ukraine

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.