Polish government wants to establish a fund to support the country’s defense sector

The Polish government has put forth a proposal for the establishment of a fund to support the national defense sector amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and current geopolitical concerns.

The draft resolution by the Council of Ministers aims to empower the relevant minister to work in conjunction with the Minister of National Defence to prepare a bill creating the National Defense Sector Support Fund for the years 2024-2027, with an allocated budget of not less than 8.5 billion PLN ($2,1 billion).

The proposal stems from the pressing need to enhance the country’s defense capabilities and bolster the domestic defense industry in response to the current geopolitical situation and the armed conflict in Ukraine.

The resolution highlighted the need for the imperative to increase defense expenditures and emphasizes the critical importance of reinforcing the national defense industry’s capacity to respond to the requirements of the Polish Armed Forces.

An official announcement clarified that Recent events in Ukraine underscore the significance of a robust domestic defense industry capable of maintaining a seamless supply chain of armaments and ammunition, servicing acquired equipment, and developing new, domestically produced solutions. The proposal also highlights the need to ensure the servicing of military equipment provided to various countries, particularly in light of Poland’s strategic position.

The Council’s resolution aims to authorize the minister responsible for state assets, in cooperation with the Minister of National Defence, to initiate the draft legislation that will establish the support fund. As a transitional measure, the Council proposes earmarking not less than 3,7 billion PLN from the Reprivatization Fund in 2023 to support developmental investments in the national defense sector.

The initiative seeks to provide targeted and timely assistance to entities within the domestic defense sector for ongoing or planned developmental endeavors in the year 2023.