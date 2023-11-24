Friday, November 24, 2023
Poland to buy advanced P-18PL long-range mobile radar systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Targi Kielce S.A.

OSINT analyst Jarosław Wolski reported that in a conversation, Polish brigadier general Artur Kuptel, the head of the Armament Agency of the Republic of Poland, confirmed the impending contract by year-end for Poland’s mobile long-range radar systems, P-18PL.

“The executive agreement and the significant volume of ordered radars aim not only to enhance radar coverage and bolster Poland’s air defense capabilities but also to optimize production and its expansion at PIT-RADWAR S.A.,” added Wolski.

The P-18PL stands as Poland’s latest three-dimensional long-range radar system designed to track targets for air defense and anti-missile purposes. Its phased-array scanning in two planes enables the detection of distance, azimuth, and altitude of identified objects at substantial ranges of 300-400 km, facilitated by the implementation of an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) antenna.

This cutting-edge radar system even exhibits capabilities to detect objects employing stealth technology solutions.

Developed by a consortium of PIT-Radwar and the Military University of Technology (Wojskowa Akademia Techniczna) within a research project, this new radar signifies a stride in Poland’s technological advancement in defense and surveillance systems.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

