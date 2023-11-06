Poland receives new FA-50 light combat jets

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Minister of National Defense, announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that the 9th and 10th FA-50 light combat aircraft have now arrived in Poland.
The process of integrating these advanced fighter jets has officially commenced at the Mińsk Mazowiecki Air Base.
The FA-50, a state-of-the-art light combat aircraft developed by South Korea, represents a crucial step forward for the Polish Air Force. With cutting-edge technology and enhanced capabilities, these aircraft are poised to position Poland as a formidable force in the region.
Poland has been strategically expanding its defense capabilities and modernizing its air force. In 2022, the country signed two pivotal contracts with South Korea for the acquisition of a total of 48 FA-50 fighter aircraft.
The introduction of the FA-50 light combat jet into the Polish Air Force marks a significant milestone. It is expected to pave the way for the retirement of aging Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 aircraft, demonstrating Poland’s commitment to enhancing its military readiness and ensuring a more technologically advanced and capable defense force.