Pentagon places additional orders for atmospheric water generators

The Trident Water Company (TWC) announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Defense has placed additional orders for Atmospheric Water Generators.

According to a company news release, this second purchase contract involves multiple units of the Quench (a 100-gallon/day unit) and the Tiffany (a 12-gallon/day unit) that Trident is currently private labeling for Russkap Holdings under an exclusive manufacturing contract.

As noted by the company, Atmospheric Water Generators are made in the USA and fulfill a growing need for U.S. military operations. Trident’s machines feature a patented ozone purification system that is recommended for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Trident currently offers three different models that can make up to 12 gallons, 100 gallons, or 200 gallons of pure drinking water per day.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russo’s partner and Russkap President Yehuda Kaploun stated, “This order proves once again that RussKap is recognized as the leader in selling scalable atmospheric water machines for multiple purposes to the US Military. There is no better option for disaster relief, crisis response, or organic logistics support. Our units generate great-tasting water at the point of need without a raw water source or need for chemicals.”

Ed Russo stated, “Russkap and Trident have been recognized by the military for our use of outstanding technology and together we are the largest provider of Atmospheric Water machines to the DOD. We are now expecting in the next weeks to announce the release of our new mobile units. We are working with the engineering teams of the military to design the cases to be secured on the military transport vehicles. We are also in conversations with the military for a joint project to make water on the move which has incredible opportunities.”