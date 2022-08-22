Monday, August 22, 2022
Norwegian Army orders Carl-Gustaf programmable rounds

By Colton Jones
Image credit: Saab

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced that it has received an order from the Norwegian Armed Forces for deliveries of ammunition for the recoilless Carl-Gustaf rifle.

The order is signed within a 15-year framework agreement that allows the Norwegian Armed Forces to place orders for Carl-Gustaf ammunition and weapons. This includes the new programmable high explosive round HE 448, among other ammunition types. In January 2021, Norway became the 14th user of the latest Carl-Gustaf M4.

“We are pleased to continue to support the Norwegian Armed Forces with our Carl-Gustaf ammunition. These munitions will further strengthen Norwegian defense capability,“ says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

The programmable high explosive ammunition HE 448 gives the Carl-Gustaf operator the ability to quickly configure a chambered round. The wide range of ammunition available for Carl-Gustaf further strengthens the system’s tactical flexibility, enabling faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness for soldiers.

