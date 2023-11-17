Friday, November 17, 2023
Norway readies for new NASAMS air defense deal

By Colton Jones
Photo by Martin Mellquist

Norway is set to fortify its air defense capabilities with an additional NASAMS air defense system from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

According to Kongsberg’s press release, the Norwegian government has announced investment plans for NASAMS involving eight launcher units and four fire control centers, intended to replace equipment previously donated to Ukraine earlier this year.

Additionally, the Norwegian authorities plan to acquire new missiles for their air defense vehicles, including three different missile variants for NASAMS, each offering distinct range capabilities. The procurement of NASAMS missiles will be directly sourced from Raytheon, a US-based supplier.

The finalization of these investments is contingent upon Norwegian parliamentary approval. Contracts for individual acquisitions will be made public upon their conclusion.

Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, emphasized, “NASAMS air defense is the result of the long-standing cooperation between the Norwegian Armed Forces, the authorities, research institutions and private industry, and today’s news from the Government will contribute to the further development of NASAMS.”

“This is an example of the long-term commitments the industry needs to continue to increase production capacity and delivery capabilities. In recent years, KONGSBERG has invested in expanding its own delivery capacity, and at the same time strengthened ties to the many Norwegian and international suppliers that contribute to making NASAMS competitive internationally.”

Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

