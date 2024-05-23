Thursday, May 23, 2024
Northrop Grumman joins US-Japan hypersonic defense effort

By Dylan Malyasov
Credit: Northrop Grumman

U.S. Defense giant Northrop Grumman announced its participation in a US-Japan cooperative development agreement aimed at enhancing defense capabilities against hypersonic missiles.

As noted by the company, this partnership is intended to strengthen overall missile defense deterrence for both nations.

“We are combining the technical strength of our two countries to develop an effective counter-hypersonic solution,” said Mike Pinkston, vice president of launch vehicles, Northrop Grumman. “We are committed to investing in technology that delivers the capabilities our customers need now to respond to growing threats.”

Under the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) Cooperative Development agreement, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and Northrop Grumman will work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Defense and its industry partners. Japanese-provided systems will be integrated into the GPI All-Up-Round, enhancing the interceptor’s capabilities.

This agreement follows the 2023 U.S.-Japan bilateral Memorandum of Understanding for Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation Projects, building upon a longstanding relationship between the two nations.

Northrop Grumman brings over 60 years of missile defense experience to the table, offering a comprehensive suite of missile defense capabilities. These include missile interceptors, test targets, secure communications, missile warning systems, and advanced space domain awareness.

As a leading global aerospace and defense technology company, Northrop Grumman’s innovative solutions equip customers with the tools needed to connect and protect the world. The company continues to push the boundaries of human exploration and defense technology, driven by a shared mission to solve complex problems and define what is possible.

Additionally, Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) has dispatched personnel to the U.S. Navy to advance the development of railguns. This initiative aims to leverage U.S. expertise to expedite the practical application of railguns, according to multiple government sources.

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both nations to advancing their defense capabilities and addressing emerging threats through joint technological development.

