Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on June 7. The two leaders met while attending the 80th D-Day commemorations in France.

The aid package includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), mortar systems, and a variety of artillery rounds. This support aims to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities as the country continues to face aggression from Russia.

President Biden emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “This aid package underscores our commitment to helping Ukraine defend its borders and ensure its sovereignty,” Biden stated during the meeting.

The inclusion of HIMARS in the aid package is particularly noteworthy. These advanced artillery systems have been instrumental in providing Ukraine with a significant tactical advantage on the battlefield. The HIMARS systems offer precision targeting and extended range, allowing Ukrainian forces to effectively engage and neutralize high-value targets.

The aid package also includes mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds, enhancing Ukraine’s capability to sustain prolonged defensive operations. These additional resources are expected to significantly strengthen Ukraine’s military capacity and resilience.

President Zelensky expressed gratitude for the continued support from the United States. “This aid is vital for our ongoing efforts to defend our nation and push back against aggression,” Zelensky said. “We are grateful for the unwavering support from our American partners.”

The meeting between Biden and Zelensky in Paris highlights the strong alliance between the United States and Ukraine. It also serves as a reaffirmation of the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The announcement of the aid package comes amid escalating tensions between NATO allies and Russia. In response to NATO’s decision to allow Ukraine to use their arms against Russian targets, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia could supply long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets.