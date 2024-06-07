Friday, June 7, 2024
type here...

Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Kyle Burks

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth $225 million during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on June 7. The two leaders met while attending the 80th D-Day commemorations in France.

The aid package includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), mortar systems, and a variety of artillery rounds. This support aims to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities as the country continues to face aggression from Russia.

President Biden emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “This aid package underscores our commitment to helping Ukraine defend its borders and ensure its sovereignty,” Biden stated during the meeting.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The inclusion of HIMARS in the aid package is particularly noteworthy. These advanced artillery systems have been instrumental in providing Ukraine with a significant tactical advantage on the battlefield. The HIMARS systems offer precision targeting and extended range, allowing Ukrainian forces to effectively engage and neutralize high-value targets.

The aid package also includes mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds, enhancing Ukraine’s capability to sustain prolonged defensive operations. These additional resources are expected to significantly strengthen Ukraine’s military capacity and resilience.

President Zelensky expressed gratitude for the continued support from the United States. “This aid is vital for our ongoing efforts to defend our nation and push back against aggression,” Zelensky said. “We are grateful for the unwavering support from our American partners.”

The meeting between Biden and Zelensky in Paris highlights the strong alliance between the United States and Ukraine. It also serves as a reaffirmation of the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The announcement of the aid package comes amid escalating tensions between NATO allies and Russia. In response to NATO’s decision to allow Ukraine to use their arms against Russian targets, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia could supply long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Northrop Grumman to equip Redback fighting vehicles with Mk44 guns

Colton Jones -
U.S. defense giant Northrop Grumman has announced a partnership with Hanwha Defense Australia to supply Mk44 Stretch Bushmaster Chain Guns (Mk44S) for integration on...

Russia faces heavy losses of Msta-S howitzers

Army

Nearly 100 Bradleys delivered to 1st Cavalry Division

Army

US drones persist over Black Sea despite Russian claims

Aviation

Chinese satellite images track USS Eisenhower in Red Sea

Maritime Security

Russia to retire legendary An-22 turboprop plane

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.