Northrop Grumman to equip Redback fighting vehicles with Mk44 guns

U.S. defense giant Northrop Grumman has announced a partnership with Hanwha Defense Australia to supply Mk44 Stretch Bushmaster Chain Guns (Mk44S) for integration on the Hanwha Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

This collaboration is part of Australia’s LAND 400 Phase 3 program, which aims to enhance the nation’s defense capabilities.

The contract includes the production of 129 Mk44S chain guns, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026. The Mk44S guns will enable interoperability with Northrop Grumman’s advanced ammunition suite, which was developed for the U.S. Army. This suite includes the new programmable air burst munition, providing Australia with cutting-edge ammunition technology.

Northrop Grumman’s Mk44 Stretch Bushmaster Chain Guns are already widely used, with more than 20,000 units in service across 65 allied nations. These guns are deployed on various land, air, and sea-based combat platforms, demonstrating their versatility and reliability.

The advanced ammunition suite designed by Northrop Grumman includes multifunction airburst munitions, armor-piercing rounds, and proximity-fuzed ammunition. This variety allows crewmembers to address a broad range of ground and aerial threats by selecting the optimal ammunition for the situation.

This program will continue the legacy of the Bushmaster chain guns in Australia, where they are already integrated into the Australian Defence Force’s combat platforms. The inclusion of the Mk44S on the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles will further enhance the operational capabilities of the Australian military.