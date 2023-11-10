Friday, November 10, 2023
NG offers JCREW as defense against modern threats, including drones

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Photo by Alexander Cook

In a recent X (formerly known as Twitter) post, Northrop Grumman highlighted the critical role of its Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Electronic Warfare (JCREW) technology, a groundbreaking advancement in safeguarding warfighters from remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

“Our JCREW counter-comms technology provides 360 degrees of protection to warfighters from remote-controlled IEDs and unmanned aerial systems,” Northrop Grumman stated, underscoring the comprehensive defense capabilities of this cutting-edge electronic warfare system.

Designed to shield soldiers on patrol, in vehicles, or in forward operating bases, the JCREW system represents a crucial element in the US military’s commitment to enhancing the safety of its personnel on the ground.

As the prime contractor for JCREW Increment 1 Block 1, Northrop Grumman employs advanced electronic warfare (EW) technologies to develop next-generation systems, particularly focusing on protecting troops from device-triggered IEDs. The company’s software-programmable jammers form a formidable line of defense, offering adaptable protection against a spectrum of threats.

The JCREW systems provide a protective barrier against enemy threats while ensuring seamless blue force communications. Spectrally aware and always operational, this counter-communications system delivers 360 degrees of protection, irrespective of the number of threats or inputs from external sources.

Photo by Derrick Bole

Speaking on the significance of JCREW, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson commented, “Our technology establishes a vital layer of defense, allowing warfighters to operate with confidence in diverse and dynamic operational environments.”

Northrop Grumman secured a full-rate production contract for JCREW in September 2017, marking a critical milestone in advancing electronic warfare capabilities for the military. The company has developed variants of the system, including dismounted, mounted, and fixed-site configurations, offering tailored protection for soldiers on foot, vehicles, and permanent structures.

