SIGEN to upgrade EW systems of Horizon-class frigates

Naviris (a Fincantieri and Naval Group joint venture) has contracted SIGEN (a consortium comprising France’s Thales and Italy’s Elettronica SpA.) for the modernization of Electronic Warfare (EW) systems as part of the Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) of the Horizon-class frigates in service with the Italian and French navies.

Thales’s official statement highlighted that this subcontract marks a continuation of the successful collaboration initiated within the Horizon and FREMM programs, further solidifying the partnership between the involved entities in supplying state-of-the-art EW systems tailored to address current and future operational demands.

The upgraded EW system represents an integration of excellence derived from both companies’ contributions in their respective national naval programs. Combining the digital Radar Electronic Support Measures (RESM) component from the FDI program for the French Navy, developed and qualified by Thales, with ELT Group’s Radar Electronic Counter Measures from the PPA program for the Italian Navy, this integration exemplifies the convergence of cutting-edge technologies.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Additionally, the Communication Electronic Support Measures and Electronic Warfare Management Unit subsystems will feature national variants contributed by each company to cater to the specific needs of their respective navies.

Domitilla Benigni, CEO and COO of Elettronica, expressed the significance of this contract, stating, “The Horizon Units’ EWS Mid-Life Upgrading contract holds a dual and substantial value for our company. It not only solidifies our standing in EW excellence aboard naval units for the Italian and French Navies but also reinforces our enduring collaboration with Thales, further endorsing ELT Group’s commitment to European Defense.”

Philippe Duhamel, Executive Vice-President, Defence Mission Systems, Thales, emphasized the pride in strengthening their collaboration and partnership with ELT Group, providing an unparalleled Electronic Warfare (EW) system designed to address the evolving challenges and threats within the electromagnetic spectrum for the Italian and French Navies.