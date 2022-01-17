National Guard activated amid winter storm in South Carolina

On Sunday, the South Carolina National Guard press release said that it is staged with personnel and equipment at locations throughout the Upstate region of South Carolina and prepared to respond to requests for support from state agencies, Jan. 16, 2022, in response to the winter storm conditions that impacted the area.

“At the direction of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the South Carolina National Guard has activated approximately 120 service members to be available to support our state partners in response to the winter weather impacting areas of the state. The South Carolina National Guard is prepared with teams of service members working with civil authorities to ensure the major roadways remain clear during the inclement weather conditions and after the storm has passed,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina.

As weather reports first projected the winter storm to impact the state, the South Carolina National Guard began planning and coordinating early in the week with state partners to include South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina Department of Transportation, and South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Following Gov. McMaster declaring a state of emergency and activating the South Carolina National Guard Jan. 14, service members were called in to support vehicle recovery teams to help keep roadways clear.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are trained professionals who have responded time and time again to natural disasters within the state and are prepared to assist civil authorities in response to snow, sleet, or freezing rain,” said McCarty.

Winter weather presents some of the most dangerous conditions and the South Carolina National Guard is prepared to support our state partners with keeping major roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to respond to the needs of the citizens, explained McCarty. The South Carolina National Guard has additional resources that can be activated after the storm has passed, based on the needs of the citizens, first responders, and other state agencies.

“The safety of the citizens of South Carolina, and our service members, is a priority for the South Carolina National Guard and we are proud to be called on to support our neighbors,” said McCarty. “This is why the National Guard exists, to be prepared to respond to the needs of the state and nation.”