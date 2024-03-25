Monday, March 25, 2024
Mystery Russian suicide drone falls into Ukrainian hands

A futuristic first-person view suicide drone that was developed by the Russian Regional Industrial Company (RPK) has reportedly fallen into Ukrainian hands in a partially intact state.

These drones, which began deployment in the Russian Armed Forces from October 2023, possess the capability to engage targets or conduct remote mining operations at distances of up to 20 kilometers.

The captured drone features an unconventional canard design, equipped with two electric motors housed in the unmanned aerial vehicle’s nose. Constructed from lightweight materials using commercial manufacturing techniques, the modular assembly of the drone resembles that of a child’s construction kit, with various panels and elements pieced together.

Details regarding the drone’s specifications and the extent of its deployment on the frontlines remain undisclosed.

