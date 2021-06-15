LUCH to develop SD-300 mid-range air defense system for Ukrainian Army

The Kyiv-based state design bureau LUCH has taken the opportunity at the Arms and Security exhibition being held in Kyiv from 15 to 18 June to unveil the concept of a new mid-range air defense system, called the SD-300.

The SD-300 surface-to-air missile system is designed to intercept various threats such as air-to-ground missiles, helicopters, aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), guided bombs, and tactical ballistic missiles up to 100km.

As noted by the company, in exceptional cases, it can be used to destroy ground (surface) radar-contrasting moving targets.

The missile is armed with a 60 kg warhead with a proximity fuse. It features an active radar terminal homing guidance system and measures 7.13m in length and 750kg in weight. SD-300’s missile has a body diameter of 300mm.

Each SD-300 air-defense missile system reportedly will consist of 3 launchers with 4 missiles, enabling a simultaneous strike against 8 (6) aerodynamic or ballistic targets.