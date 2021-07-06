Lithuania receives Spike LR missiles for its new fighting vehicles

The Ministry of the National Defense Republic of Lithuania has announced that the last shipment of Spike LR anti-tank missiles for the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ new infantry fighting vehicles was delivered at the end of June.

According to a recent news release, Spike missiles were ordered to equip a local variant of Boxer fighting vehicle, known as the Vilkas.

“The Spike LR anti-tank missile acquisition contract was completed and implemented by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) through cooperation with the OCCAR international organization that executed the project,” said a statement.

The Vilkas fighting vehicles are manufactured according to the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ requirements by the German consortium ARTEC. The vehicles have Israeli-made turrets, U.S.-made MK-44S 30 mm chain guns, and Israeli-manufactures Spike LR anti-tank missiles that have other specialized equipment and electronic systems.

Lithuania is a member of the NSPA Boxer maintenance and supply program: it ensures a proper logistical provision for the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Vilkas IFVs – access to collective stocks of IFV spares and central warehouses, main equipment maintenance capabilities, technical and engineer support, etc., in the IFV exploitation.

The Vilkas IFVs are designated for the Lithuanian Grand Duke Algirdas Mechanized and the Grand Duchess Birutė Ulan Battalions.