Kongsberg to help develop autonomous target recognition for U.S. Marines weapon systems

Norwegian company Kongsberg has announced that U.S. Navy selects Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to help develop autonomous target recognition for the United States Marine Corps weapon systems.

According to the company, the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace have signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to demonstrate a weapon system with autonomous target identification, recognition and engagement. NSWCDD develops the Automated Remote Engagement System (ARES) that increases the efficiency of remote weapon systems and remote turrets which will be integrated onto Kongsberg Remote Weapon Stations to evaluate technology performance at a system level and support the demonstration of a weapon system for autonomous target identification, recognition, and engagement. The common goal is to demonstrate this performance on Kongsberg’s latest weapon systems that will be fielded in the U.S Navy such as the Tech Refresh Common Remote Operation Weapon System (CROWS), the RT20 turret on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS).

Kongsberg’s selection for the CRADA follows on the heels of several other Marine Corps programs started in the last two years. In addition to the fielding of CROWS on ACV and the Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV), Kongsberg’s RS6 30x113mm RWS was selected for the MADIS program, its RT20 30x173mm turret was selected as the ACV medium caliber weapon system, and various Kongsberg RWS are the weapon systems on the prototypes selected for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV). For the CRADA, Kongsberg is leveraging work it has already done as the remote lethality architecture provider for the U.S. Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program.

Kongsberg brings more than twenty years of remote-control weapon technology of different sizes, complexity and payloads and is an ideal partner for this co-development effort with NSWCDD. While continuing to perfect its systems, Kongsberg has developed a fire control system that can be wireless operated and controlled by a robotic operator. This independently funded fire control system for RWS and medium caliber turrets is capable of interacting with ARES and will be demonstrated through this CRADA.

Kongsberg is the world’s leading manufacturer of RWS, having delivered nearly 20,000 units to more than 20 countries worldwide. Kongsberg is also the sole provider of RWS and remote turrets to the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps. All RWS and remote turrets bound for U.S. customers are manufactured in the Kongsberg Johnstown, Penn. facility. The company takes great pride in its continued support to, and for the United States, U.S. employees, and U.S. supply base.