Thursday, October 12, 2023
type here...

Kalashnikov supplies missiles for Strela-10 air defense systems

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Russian Armed Forces have taken delivery of a new batch of 9M333 surface-to-air missiles from the Kalashnikov Concern.

Russia’s largest manufacturer of combat automatic weapons, Kalashnikov Concern, has delivered missiles to arm the Strela-10 air defense systems.

The missiles were manufactured and shipped to the Russian army under two government contracts ahead of schedule, according to a company news release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The missile is designed to defeat low-flying aircraft and helicopters at any time of year in conditions of application of dropped, parachuted and modulated organized optical interference, as well as remotely piloted aircraft and cruise missiles,” the news release says.

The 9M333 surface-to-air missile has a horizontal engagement range of 5,000 m and an altitude range of 10-3,500 m. It can engage targets traveling at 679 m/s, and has a three-mode seeker. It has a three-mode seeker designed to withstand jamming.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Rheinmetall-BAE team debuts new version of M109 howitzer

Colton Jones -
BAE Systems has integrated Rheinmetall-made L52 cannon on the M109A7 platform to provide the additional range required in large-scale combat operations. The upgraded version of...

Ukrainian artillery wipes out Russian drone crew

Army

Flyer Defense unveils “The Beast” at AUSA show

Army

General Dynamics shows off new infantry assault vehicle at AUSA

Army

Ukraine to get newest ‘drone killer’ system from UK

Army

Sikorsky unveils next-gen scout helicopter prototype

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog