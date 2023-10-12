Kalashnikov supplies missiles for Strela-10 air defense systems

The Russian Armed Forces have taken delivery of a new batch of 9M333 surface-to-air missiles from the Kalashnikov Concern.

Russia’s largest manufacturer of combat automatic weapons, Kalashnikov Concern, has delivered missiles to arm the Strela-10 air defense systems.

The missiles were manufactured and shipped to the Russian army under two government contracts ahead of schedule, according to a company news release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The missile is designed to defeat low-flying aircraft and helicopters at any time of year in conditions of application of dropped, parachuted and modulated organized optical interference, as well as remotely piloted aircraft and cruise missiles,” the news release says.

The 9M333 surface-to-air missile has a horizontal engagement range of 5,000 m and an altitude range of 10-3,500 m. It can engage targets traveling at 679 m/s, and has a three-mode seeker. It has a three-mode seeker designed to withstand jamming.