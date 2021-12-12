Japanese navy launches newest frigate

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, commonly known as the Japanese navy, launched its new and most advanced domestically produced frigate on 10 December.

The fourth Mogami-class frigate, called the JS Mikuma (FFM-4), entered the water at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ facility in Nagasaki, the navy said in a statement.

The vessel is named after the Mikuma River located in Oita Prefecture, Kyusu. All ships of the class are named after famous rivers in Japan.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The shipyard will now proceed to the fitting out stage of the frigate, ahead of its delivery and commissioning set for the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023.

The frigate has an overall length of 133 m, breadth of 16 m, a standard displacement of 3900 tons with a full load displacement of about 5500 tons, and a maximum speed of over 30 knots. Weapons include a Mk 45 gun, two remote weapon stations above the bridge, 16 Mk 41 VLS at the bow, 8 anti-ship missiles, one SeaRAM, an SH-60Lhelicopter, torpedoes, and decoy launchers. It can also deploy and recover UUV, USV, and sea mines from the rear ramp beneath the helideck.

The Mogami-class frigate is a Japanese multi-mission stealth frigate in development for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

The new frigates are expected to replace the ageing Asagiri-class destroyers and Abukuma-class destroyers of the JMSDF.